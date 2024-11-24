Chris Mubiru leads Northwestern State over North Alabama 71-58

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chris Mubiru had 13 points to lead Northwestern State to a 71-58 victory over North Alabama…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chris Mubiru had 13 points to lead Northwestern State to a 71-58 victory over North Alabama on Sunday.

Mubiru finished 5 of 6 from the field for the Demons (3-4). Jerald Colonel scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Landyn Jumawan had 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Jacari Lane finished with 14 points to lead the Lions (4-3). Will Soucie added 13 points and Canin Jefferson scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

