Chicago State plays Youngstown State in non-conference action

Youngstown State Penguins at Chicago State Cougars

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Youngstown State meet in non-conference action.

Chicago State went 13-19 overall last season while going 6-5 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Youngstown State went 22-10 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 81.2 points per game last season, 36.0 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.