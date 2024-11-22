Chicago State plays Indiana State on 3-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) Terre Haute, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores…

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -15.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Indiana State looking to end its three-game road skid.

Indiana State went 16-1 at home last season while going 32-7 overall. The Sycamores averaged 6.1 steals, 1.8 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Cougars are 0-3 on the road. Chicago State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.