Chicago State hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton’s 23-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-4)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Chicago State after Devontae Blanton scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-62 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

Chicago State finished 6-5 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Cougars averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-14 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 76.5 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

