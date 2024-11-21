Chicago State faces Indiana State, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2) Terre Haute, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State…

Chicago State Cougars (0-5) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-2)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State looks to end its five-game skid with a victory over Indiana State.

Indiana State finished 32-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sycamores allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Cougars are 0-3 in road games. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC with 9.0 assists per game led by Saxby Sunderland averaging 1.8.

