Chicago State Cougars and the Radford Highlanders play in Daytona Beach, Florida

Radford Highlanders (4-2) vs. Chicago State Cougars (0-6) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 10:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -14.5;…

Radford Highlanders (4-2) vs. Chicago State Cougars (0-6)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -14.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Chicago State square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Cougars are 0-6 in non-conference play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 88.2 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

The Highlanders have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Maclin averaging 4.8.

Chicago State is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Chicago State has given up to its opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Spinelli is shooting 39.3% and averaging 9.5 points for the Cougars.

Jarvis Moss is averaging 18 points for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.