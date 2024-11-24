Chicago State Cougars and the Radford Highlanders meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

Radford Highlanders (4-2) vs. Chicago State Cougars (0-6) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces…

Radford Highlanders (4-2) vs. Chicago State Cougars (0-6)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces Radford at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Cougars are 0-6 in non-conference play. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Saxby Sunderland averaging 1.7.

The Highlanders have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Radford ranks third in the Big South shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Chicago State is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Chicago State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Robinson is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 steals.

Jarvis Moss is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18 points.

