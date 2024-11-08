Chicago State and Youngstown State meet in non-conference matchup

Youngstown State Penguins at Chicago State Cougars Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Youngstown State…

Youngstown State Penguins at Chicago State Cougars

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State takes on Youngstown State in out-of-conference play.

Chicago State finished 13-19 overall with a 6-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 14.0 on fast breaks.

Youngstown State finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Penguins averaged 15.3 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

