Cherry scores 24 as UNLV takes down Alabama State 93-79

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jeremiah Cherry scored 24 points as UNLV beat Alabama State 93-79 on Monday.

Cherry also added 11 rebounds for the Rebels. Dedan Thomas Jr. added 17 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line while they also had seven assists. Julian Rishwain had 13 points and finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Amarr Knox, who finished with 19 points, five assists and two steals. Antonio Madlock added 14 points and four assists for Alabama State. Micah Octave had 13 points.

UNLV led Alabama State 46-41 at the half, with Cherry (12 points) its high scorer before the break. UNLV outscored Alabama State by nine points over the final half, while Cherry led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

