Cheeks puts up 23 as Dayton beats Ball State 77-69

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points as Dayton beat Ball State 77-69 on Wednesday night. Cheeks had…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points as Dayton beat Ball State 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Cheeks had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Flyers (3-0). Malachi Smith scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Zed Key shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Cardinals (1-2) were led by Jermahri Hill, who posted 25 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts added 16 points for Ball State. Mickey Pearson Jr. also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.