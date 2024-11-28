Chattanooga takes on Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Chattanooga play…

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Chattanooga play at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Mocs are 4-3 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Quakers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 18.5 more points per game (71.6) than Chattanooga gives up (53.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mocs.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Quakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

