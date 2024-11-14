Chattanooga takes on Morehead State, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (0-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -11.5; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (0-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Mocs play Morehead State.

Chattanooga finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

Morehead State went 17-4 in OVC action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

