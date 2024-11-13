Chattanooga takes on Morehead State, looks to halt 3-game skid

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (0-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga comes into the…

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (0-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga comes into the matchup with Morehead State after losing three games in a row.

Chattanooga finished 21-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 31.8 from beyond the arc.

Morehead State finished 17-4 in OVC action and 9-7 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.0% from behind the arc last season.

