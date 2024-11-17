Chattanooga plays Southeast Missouri State following Wieland’s 26-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-3) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Southeast Missouri State after Bash Wieland scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 76-62 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

Southeast Missouri State finished 9-22 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Redhawks gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.

Chattanooga finished 21-12 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

