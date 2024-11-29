Chattanooga plays Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Chattanooga play…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-3) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (4-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania and Chattanooga play at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Mocs are 4-3 in non-conference play. Chattanooga averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Quakers have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. Pennsylvania is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Pennsylvania scores 18.5 more points per game (71.6) than Chattanooga gives up to opponents (53.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Mocs.

Mataya Gayle averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.