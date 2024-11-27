Chattanooga hosts Bryant following Pinzon’s 22-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (4-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3.5; over/under is…

Bryant Bulldogs (4-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Chattanooga after Rafael Pinzon scored 22 points in Bryant’s 97-85 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Mocs are 3-0 in home games. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Makai Richards averaging 5.0.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 away from home. Bryant is second in the America East scoring 85.4 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Chattanooga scores 72.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bash Wieland is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mocs.

Pinzon is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

