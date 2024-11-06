Chattanooga heads to Saint Mary’s (CA) for non-conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes…

Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Chattanooga in non-conference action.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Gaels averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 16.4 bench points last season.

Chattanooga went 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Mocs averaged 78.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

