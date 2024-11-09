Charlotte visits Utah State after Gateretse’s 24-point game

Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0)
Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -13.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Charlotte after Aubin Gateretse scored 24 points in Utah State’s 101-46 win over the Alcorn State Braves.
Utah State went 28-7 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aggies averaged 79.7 points per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point distance last season.
Charlotte went 13-5 in AAC action and 5-7 on the road last season. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
