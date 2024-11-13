Charlotte hosts Richmond after Hunt’s 27-point game

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5; over/under…

Richmond Spiders (1-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Charlotte after Delonnie Hunt scored 27 points in Richmond’s 79-72 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

Charlotte went 13-2 at home last season while going 19-12 overall. The 49ers allowed opponents to score 65.6 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Richmond went 7-6 on the road and 23-10 overall last season. The Spiders averaged 13.2 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.