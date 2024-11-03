Charlotte hosts Presbyterian in season opener

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte starts the season at…

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte starts the season at home against Presbyterian.

Charlotte finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The 49ers averaged 5.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-9 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.