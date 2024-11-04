Charlotte hosts Presbyterian for season opener

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Charlotte 49ers Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -13.5; over/under is…

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte opens the season at home against Presbyterian.

Charlotte finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 19-12 overall. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

Presbyterian went 6-11 in Big South games and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose shot 47.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

