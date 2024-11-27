Charlotte hosts East Tennessee State following Graves’ 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-2) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-2) at Charlotte 49ers (3-2)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts East Tennessee State after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 79-76 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The 49ers have gone 3-1 in home games. Charlotte ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 on the road. East Tennessee State ranks second in the SoCon with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 3.3.

Charlotte averages 72.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 67.7 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 48.7% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Braswell averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 56.5% from beyond the arc.

Quimari Peterson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

