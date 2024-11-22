Charleston Southern hosts Furman after Smith’s 29-point showing

Furman Paladins (5-0) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes…

Furman Paladins (5-0) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Charleston Southern after Pjay Smith Jr. scored 29 points in Furman’s 124-48 win against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Paladins are 1-0 on the road. Furman is fifth in college basketball with 21.0 assists per game led by Smith averaging 4.0.

Charleston Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Furman allows. Furman scores 12.4 more points per game (91.4) than Charleston Southern allows (79.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Smith averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 23.3 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

