UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces UT Rio Grande Valley in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Charleston Southern went 10-20 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Buccaneers averaged 67.6 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point distance last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 6-25 overall with a 4-22 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Vaqueros averaged 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

