Charleston Southern faces UT Rio Grande Valley in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2) vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -2; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will play UT Rio Grande Valley at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Charleston Southern finished 10-20 overall with a 4-9 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Buccaneers gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 6-25 overall with a 4-22 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Vaqueros averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 41.9% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

