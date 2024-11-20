Charleston (SC) visits Citadel after Fox’s 25-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Charleston (SC) after Brody Fox scored 25 points in Citadel’s 82-73 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Citadel ranks fourth in the SoCon with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Fox averaging 13.0.

Charleston (SC) went 27-8 overall last season while going 9-2 on the road. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

