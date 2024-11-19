Charleston (SC) visits Citadel after Fox’s 25-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (3-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Charleston (SC) after Brody Fox scored 25 points in Citadel’s 82-73 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Citadel is fourth in the SoCon with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 6.4.

Charleston (SC) went 9-2 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Cougars gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

