Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cougars play South Alabama.

Charleston (SC) finished 13-2 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The Cougars gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Jaguars are 1-2 on the road. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

