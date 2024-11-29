Live Radio
Charleston (SC) plays South Alabama, aims for 4th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 3:42 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts South Alabama aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Charleston (SC) finished 22-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in road games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

