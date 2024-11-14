Charleston (SC) hosts Florida Atlantic after Brzovic’s 34-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Florida Atlantic after Ante Brzovic scored 34 points in Charleston (SC)’s 86-71 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

Charleston (SC) finished 27-8 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars shot 44.2% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Florida Atlantic went 14-5 in AAC play and 5-5 on the road a season ago. The Owls averaged 14.9 assists per game on 29.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.