Charleston defeats The Citadel 76-61

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 22 points in Charleston’s 76-61 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Brzovic also added 14 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (4-1). Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three steals. AJ Smith had 15 points and shot 5 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Keynan Davis led the Bulldogs (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Brody Fox added 17 points and two steals for The Citadel. Sola Adebisi also recorded 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Charleston led 41-27 at halftime, with Brzovic racking up 14 points. Charleston pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 23 points. They outscored The Citadel by one point in the final half, as Djokovic led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

