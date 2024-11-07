Chad Moodie leads Alabama A&M over NAIA member Oakwood 121-78 in season opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Chad Moodie had 13 points in Alabama A&M’s 121-78 victory over NAIA member Oakwood on Thursday…

Moodie added five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dylan McLean shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 12 points. EJay Greer had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Jordan Bell led the Ambassadors with 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Nicholas Kennard added 15 points and Chase Jackson scored 11.

