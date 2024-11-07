Central Michigan Chippewas host the Stony Brook Seawolves in out-of-conference contest

Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas…

Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Stony Brook square off in non-conference action.

Central Michigan finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

Stony Brook went 20-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 6.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.