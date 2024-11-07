Central Michigan Chippewas host the Stony Brook Seawolves in out-of-conference contest

Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0)
Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -3.5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Stony Brook square off in non-conference action.
Central Michigan finished 10-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.
Stony Brook went 20-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 6.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.