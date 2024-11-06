Central Michigan Chippewas host the Stony Brook Seawolves in non-conference action

Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan…

Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at Central Michigan Chippewas (1-0)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Stony Brook in non-conference action.

Central Michigan went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Chippewas averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

Stony Brook went 13-9 in CAA action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Seawolves averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.