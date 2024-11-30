Central Michigan Chippewas and the Portland Pilots play in Reno, Nevada

Portland Pilots (6-0) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on…

Portland Pilots (6-0) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Portland in Reno, Nevada.

The Chippewas are 1-4 in non-conference play. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Pilots have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 6.7.

Central Michigan’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Chippewas.

McKelle Meek is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging seven points and 4.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.