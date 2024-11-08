Central Connecticut State knocks off Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 73-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Jones, Darin Smith Jr. and Jayden Brown each had 13 points in Central Connecticut State’s 73-67…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Jones, Darin Smith Jr. and Jayden Brown each had 13 points in Central Connecticut State’s 73-67 win over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on Friday night.

Davonte Sweatman added 11 points for the Blue Devils (1-1).

Rasheer Fleming led the Hawks (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. Xzayvier Brown added 16 points, five assists and two steals. Derek Simpson had 10 points and two steals.

Jayden Brown put up 11 points in the first half for CCSU, which led 37-27 at halftime. CCSU used a 9-0 second-half run to take the lead at 51-46 with 10:21 left. Sweatman scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

