Central Arkansas visits Western Illinois following Myers’ 26-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Central Arkansas after Ryan Myers scored 26 points in Western Illinois’ 87-73 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

Western Illinois went 21-12 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Leathernecks averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Central Arkansas went 4-13 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

