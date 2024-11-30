Central Arkansas visits No. 9 Kansas State following Lee’s 23-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas State plays Central Arkansas after Ayoka Lee scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 92-66 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Zyanna Walker averaging 4.1.

The Sugar Bears are 1-1 on the road. Central Arkansas is the ASUN leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Upshaw averaging 5.0.

Kansas State averages 85.4 points, 30.0 more per game than the 55.4 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 33.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is scoring 19.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Upshaw is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.