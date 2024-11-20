Central Arkansas hosts Southeast Missouri State following Martin’s 29-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-3)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces Central Arkansas after Rob Martin scored 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-82 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Central Arkansas went 9-23 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 7.0 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 1-14 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 67.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.5 last season.

