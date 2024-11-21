Central Arkansas hosts Southeast Missouri State following Martin’s 29-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-3)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Central Arkansas after Rob Martin scored 29 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-82 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Central Arkansas finished 5-10 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 24 from deep.

Southeast Missouri State finished 1-14 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.