Cedric Coward scores 30 to lead Washington State to 83-69 victory over Northern Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 30 points to match his career high and Washington State beat Northern Colorado…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 30 points to match his career high and Washington State beat Northern Colorado 83-69 on Monday night.

Coward sank 12 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cougars (4-1). He also scored 30 against Northern Colorado last season while playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Dane Erikstrup scored 14 and blocked five shots for Washington State. Isiah Watts scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. LeJuan Watts totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also had eight of WSU’s 12 turnovers.

Langston Reynolds led the Bears (3-2) with 16 points. Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaron Rillie scored 10 with four assists.

The Cougars shot 56% from the floor, made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (31.8%) and 12 of 16 at the foul line.

The Bears shot 36.8%, hit 8 of 30 from distance and 11 of 17 free throws.

Washington State will host Eastern Washington on Thursday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.