Cato’s 19 help Central Arkansas take down Randall 108-49

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Elias Cato’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Randall 108-49 on Wednesday night. Cato added eight…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Elias Cato’s 19 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Randall 108-49 on Wednesday night.

Cato added eight rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Layne Taylor scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and five assists. Cole McCormick went 6 of 16 from the field (2 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Cooper Gudell led the Saints in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Randall also got eight points from Eli Riley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.