Cato leads Central Arkansas against Utah after 21-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (0-1) at Utah Utes (1-0) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits…

Central Arkansas Bears (0-1) at Utah Utes (1-0)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Utah after Elias Cato scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 88-50 loss to the BYU Cougars.

Utah finished 22-15 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Utes averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from deep last season.

Central Arkansas went 9-23 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Bears averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.