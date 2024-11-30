Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (2-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

Central Arkansas Bears (2-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -22.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays Georgia Tech after Elias Cato scored 23 points in Central Arkansas’ 92-83 overtime victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks eighth in the ASUN scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Nehemiah Turner averaging 5.0.

Georgia Tech scores 79.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.3 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baye Ndongo is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Layne Taylor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

