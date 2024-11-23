Carter Welling, Tanner Toolson lead Utah Valley past Murray State 77-75

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Carter Welling scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and Tanner Toolson scored…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Carter Welling scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and Tanner Toolson scored on a layup as time expired to rally Utah Valley to a 77-75 victory over Murray State on Friday night.

Welling added nine rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1). Dominick Nelson added 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line while they also had nine rebounds. Hayden Welling had 11 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

Terence Harcum finished with 19 points and two steals for the Racers (3-2). Nick Ellington added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jacobi Wood also had 15 points and eight assists.

Hayden Welling put up nine points in the first half for Utah Valley, who led 35-30 at the intermission.

