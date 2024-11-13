Carter leads LSU against Kansas State after 21-point game

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits Kansas State…

LSU Tigers (2-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits Kansas State after Cam Carter scored 21 points in LSU’s 74-61 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

Kansas State finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

LSU went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 3-7 on the road. The Tigers gave up 75.0 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

