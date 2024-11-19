Canisius visits Maryland following Gillespie’s 24-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Maryland Terrapins (3-1) College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -30.5;…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Maryland Terrapins (3-1)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -30.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland plays Canisius after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points in Maryland’s 78-74 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Maryland went 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Terrapins averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 12.4 bench points last season.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 on the road. Canisius ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.