Canisius takes on Western Michigan, looks to halt 4-game slide

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 3:41 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-3)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Western Michigan.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos shot 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Canisius went 14-18 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 6.0 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

