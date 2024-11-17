Canisius takes on Western Michigan, looks to halt 4-game slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5;…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-3)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Western Michigan.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos shot 43.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

Canisius went 14-18 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 6.0 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.