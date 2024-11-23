Canisius hosts Lesburt and Brown

Brown Bears (2-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-6) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5;…

Brown Bears (2-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-6)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Canisius after AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 22 points in Brown’s 89-70 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-1 at home. Canisius averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Brown ranks fourth in the Ivy League shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Canisius averages 59.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 68.4 Brown allows. Brown’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (51.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillan IV is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.