Camper scores 19 as UTEP beats UNC Greensboro 64-58

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. scored 19 points as UTEP beat UNC Greensboro 64-58 on Wednesday night.

Camper shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Miners (5-2). Devon Barnes shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Ahamad Bynum shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Donovan Atwell led the way for the Spartans (3-4) with 20 points. Kenyon Giles added 10 points for UNC Greensboro. Ronald Polite had 10 points and four assists.

